Ronald P. Larson
St. Francis, WI - Born to Eternal Life Monday, November 11, 2019 (Veteran's Day), at the age of 72. Loving Husband of Kathleen (nee Schuster). Beloved Brother of Gregory and half-brother of Terry (Mary Bronder). Dear step-son of Wayne Hall. Brother-in-law of Kenny (the late Judy) Szymczak. Good friend of Gloria. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at THE FUNERAL HOME, Monday, November 18, 2019, 9AM to 11AM. Funeral service to follow, at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, St. Francis.
Ron was an Army Air Corps veteran, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam as a helicopter gunner and crew chief. Over the years, he's held many positions, from aircraft engineer to charter boat captain computer repair and support. He was a man of many trades and skills. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He loved listening to music, particularly from the 1950's.
Ron's family would like to extend a very special thanks to Ron's exceptional hospice nurse, Noemi Valentin. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019