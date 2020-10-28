Ronald (Ron) P. Stram
Greenfield - Born to eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Ron passed away from Covid 19. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Diane K. Stram (nee Karl). Loving father to Randy (Joanne), Jill (Brian) Due, David, Lisa (Dave) Gohlke, Vicki (Jeff) Kipfmueller, Allison (Tom) Schneider. Dear grandfather to Lauren, Caroline, Andrew, Christopher (Olivia), Jaime, Michael, Kate, Jennifer, Jack, Spencer, Anika and Callie. Brother to Jerry (Janet), sister to Judy (Keith) Johnstone, brother-in-law to Jim (Barb) Karl Karen Toby. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse (1956), Ron proudly served in the Army while stationed in Germany. He was a dedicated teacher and coach for 35 years in the Milwaukee Public School system. As a young couple Ron and Diane enjoyed: tennis, dancing, bowling, playing cards, pool parties, and socializing with their Greendale neighbors. Ron was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren at their lake property. Special thanks to the caregivers at Layton Terrace Senior Community and the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital, and especially to his daughters Jill, Lisa, Vicki and Allison who provided invaluable care.
Ron will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, proud patriot and US Army veteran.
A private Catholic mass will be held for the immediate family. For those who wish, memorial gifts in memory of Ron may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's.