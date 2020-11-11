Ronald PlietzGreenfield - Passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Ron was born in 1924 and raised in Milwaukee, graduating from Wauwatosa High School. He served 3 years in the Army in the 66th Infantry Division and was stationed in Europe for 18 months during WWII. When he returned home, he attended UW-Madison and was a star pitcher on the baseball team. This is where he met his wife of 66 years, Winnie. They later moved to Milwaukee and raised three daughters - Pam, Patti, and Nanci. He worked in finance at General Motors for 38 years. After retirement, he was able to spend more time focused on his interests of gardening (especially his tomatoes), fishing, playing cards, financial investing, and supporting the Badger football team. He was a man of integrity and a true gentleman, devoted to his family, faith, and country, and will always be remembered for his sense of humor, love of Christmas, and generosity. As a dedicated member of Fox Point Lutheran Church, he was a founding member of Christ Pond Retreat Center. He was a 32nd degree Mason, W Club President, Milwaukee Alumni Club President, and originator of the Wisconsin Big Red Rally. The family thanks the caregivers at Hickory Park and the hospice workers of St. Croix for their loving care.Predeceased by beloved wife Winifred Plietz (nee Idtse), son-in-law Tom Johnson, and parents Herbert and Olga Plietz. Dear father of Pam Johnson, Patti (Rob) Roth, and Nanci (Gary) Kamer. Special grandpa of Katelynn Johnson; Cassie Young, Michael and Alison Roth; Kevin, Kimberli, Kyle, Kristina and Keith Kamer. Great grandpa to Delia Pedersen, Carter Kamer, and Camille Young. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fox Point Lutheran Church would be appreciated.Ron made the world a better place in his 96 years on earth brightening the lives of so many. His principles of kindness, gratitude, and postitivity will live on in the hearts of all lucky to have known him.