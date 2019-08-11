|
Fry, Ronald R. August 6, 2019, age 72. Ron was the owner of Ronald R. Fry Contractors for over 38 years. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee McMullen). Dear father of Cheryl (Jesse Kruger) Fry, Michael Fry, Jeffrey (Sarah) Hartung and Jennifer (John Dietz) Hartung. Grandpa of Matthew, John and Katie. Brother of Donna (Steve) Pehowski, Michele (Jerry) Joerres and Pat Funk. Preceded in death by his parents Adele and Donald Fry and sister Kathy Fry. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 13th at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Drive from 3:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm. Private interment Holy Cross. Memorials to the , appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019