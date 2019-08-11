Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
N35 W23360 Capitol Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Fry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Fry Notice
Fry, Ronald R. August 6, 2019, age 72. Ron was the owner of Ronald R. Fry Contractors for over 38 years. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee McMullen). Dear father of Cheryl (Jesse Kruger) Fry, Michael Fry, Jeffrey (Sarah) Hartung and Jennifer (John Dietz) Hartung. Grandpa of Matthew, John and Katie. Brother of Donna (Steve) Pehowski, Michele (Jerry) Joerres and Pat Funk. Preceded in death by his parents Adele and Donald Fry and sister Kathy Fry. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 13th at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Drive from 3:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm. Private interment Holy Cross. Memorials to the , appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline