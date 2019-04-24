|
Galaszewski, Ronald R. Found peace on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Ronald was just shy of his 85th birthday. Loving husband of the late Betty (nee Beaster) Galaszewski. Loving dad of Mary (Joe) Slotkin, Joe (Kim) Galaszewski, and Cindy (Tim) Zydzik. Cherished grandpa of Courtney Jane Galaszewski (Tito LaBine), and Jacob Galaszewski (Tori Oldenburg). Beloved brother of Phyllis (Florian) Zaharias, Connie (Joe) Stepe, Jerry (Pat) Galaszewski. Ronald is preceded in death by his siblings Richard (Mary) Galaszewski, Leo Galaszewski, Bernice (the late Chuck) Stone, Louise Peterson, in-laws; Marilyn (the late Don) Neary, Evelyn (Herb) Scully, Darrell Beaster. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, April 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Ronald was a proud United States Army veteran. He also was a retiree after 42 years of service at Kohl's Food Store. Ronald enjoyed the early years of his retirement up north in Lakewood, Wisconsin, bowling, sports, going to the casino, crossword puzzles, and watching classic movies. Dad is the champion of Yahtzee!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019