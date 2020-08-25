Ronald R. MehlFebruary 13, 1932 - August 24, 2020Born to eternal life surrounded by his family on August 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Jane (nee Spoerl). Devoted father of Jeff (Cheryl), Judy Peplinski (Randy), Kathy Tevebaugh (Tom), Kevin (Lisa), and Nancy Haberli (Scott). Cherished grandpa of Tim (Samantha), Ryan (Pamela), Kari (Brian), Julianna, Kyle (Alicia), Rachel, Danielle, Ian (Danae), Nathan (Hailey), Kevin, Hannah, Matthew, Adam, Natalie, David, and Austin. Loving brother to the late Mardeen Visintainer (Louis), the late Hugo (Mary), and Bonnie Beres (Robert). Further survived by 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Jeanette.After serving in the Air Force during the Korean conflict, Ron had a distinguished 35 year career as a Milwaukee Police Officer. He began his career as a Patrolman on February 4, 1957, and held positions as a Detective, Lieutenant of Detectives, Captain and Inspector of Police. Appointed Commander of the MPD Bomb Squad and elected Region 3 Director of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators.Ron was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved to travel and fish, leading his family on an annual Canadian fishing vacation for more than 30 years. He eagerly supported his grandchildren in their many sporting events, theatrical performances, band and choral concerts. Dining out with his kids, enjoying a good drink, watching Columbo and anything on the History Channel was his passion. In 2019 he was honored to be selected to travel with fellow veterans on the 50th Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Those close to him know that every card or letter he wrote ended with the words "Stay Safe". As a man of great faith, we know he will be forever safe in God's eternal kingdom.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, August 29 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 West Beloit Road. Interment at St. Matthias Cemetery.