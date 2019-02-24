|
|
Sobczak, Ronald R. Born to eternal life Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Jagodzinski) for 59 1/2 years. Loving father of Brian (Kris) and Dennis (Paula). Devoted grandfather of Matthew (Kayla, fiancee), Andrew, Ryan, Alexander and Henry. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation are appreciated. The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1, at the Rozga Funeral Home from 2-3:45 P.M., followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 4 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 601 W. Lincoln Ave.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019