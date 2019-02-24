Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Basilica of St. Josaphat
601 W. Lincoln Ave.
View Map
Ronald R. Sobczak Notice
Sobczak, Ronald R. Born to eternal life Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Jagodzinski) for 59 1/2 years. Loving father of Brian (Kris) and Dennis (Paula). Devoted grandfather of Matthew (Kayla, fiancee), Andrew, Ryan, Alexander and Henry. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation are appreciated. The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Visitation Friday, March 1, at the Rozga Funeral Home from 2-3:45 P.M., followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 4 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 601 W. Lincoln Ave.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
