Ronald R. Witkowiak
Ron entered his heavenly home on October 9th, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished husband of Patricia for 65 years. Proud father of Tim (Patty), Sandy (Tim), and Gary (Amanda). Loving grandfather of Mike, Tim, Aly, Zach, Kourtney, and Karl.
He was a graduate of Marquette University High School and attended Marquette University. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science. Ron was a licensed Funeral Director for 56 years.
Ron was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force from 1950 to 1952 followed by service with the 128th Tactical Control Squadron of the Air National Guard from 1948 to 1979.
He was elected as Milwaukee County Coroner in 1962 and again in 1964. He then served as Chief Deputy Clerk of Courts until 1976. Later he was appointed to the position of District Court Administrator of the Supreme Court in the 1st Judicial District, which included all 47 circuit courts of Milwaukee County. He was also a Civil Service Commissioner.
He received the Man of the Year Award in 1989 from South Side Business Club and in 1993 was named Polish American of the Year by the Milwaukee Society. Woodrow Wilson Post 11/PLAV honored Ron with the Polish American Heritage Award in 2003. He was a past president of the St. Joseph's Home for Children, and a charter member of the International Mushroom Pickers Society.
Memorial gathering Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church from 9am until Celebration of Mass at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019