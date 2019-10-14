|
|
Ronald R. Witkowiak
Ron entered his heavenly home on October 9th, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished husband of Patricia for 65 years. Proud father of Tim (Patty), Sandy (Tim), and Gary (Amanda). Loving grandfather of Mike, Tim, Aly, Zach, Kourtney, and Karl. Beloved brother of Ken (Peggy).
He was a graduate of Marquette University High School and attended Marquette University. He was a graduate of Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science. Ron was a Funeral Director for 56 years. Ron was a Real Estate Broker and Insurance Broker as well.
Ron was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force from 1950 to 1952 followed by service with the 128th Tactical Control Squadron of the Air National Guard from 1948 to 1979.
He served as Chief Deputy Clerk of Courts until 1976. Later he was appointed as the first District Court Administrator of the State of Wisconsin by the Supreme Court in the 1st Judicial District, which included all 47 circuit courts of Milwaukee County.
Memorial gathering Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St. Franklin, WI 53132, from 9am until Celebration of Mass at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019