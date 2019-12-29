|
|
Ronald Rudolph Kowalke
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019, at age 80. Loving Dad of Brian (Mary), Kevin (Beth), and Darren (Shannon) Kowalke. Proud Papa of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Barbara (John) Zadrozny and Carmen (Todd) Pasky. Also loved by other family and friends.
Ron was a proud Marine. He retired from Briggs and Stratton after 30 years of service. An avid golfer, card player, fisherman, he also loved spending time with his grandkids.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, from 1-3:45PM. Service at 4PM. Burial at So. WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday at 1PM. Memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019