Ronald "Ron" S. Goldberg



Goldberg, Ronald S., 82, died of natural causes in the comfort of his home on November 20, 2020.



Ron was born and lived most of his life in Milwaukee, except for several high school years in Tucson, AZ. He began his life's work as a cobbler in 1956. He and his wife, Gwen, opened several shoe-repairs with the last being Cobbler Corner West, in Elm Grove. A devoted Packers fan and golfer, he also enjoyed telling his stories and conversations with everyone.



Ron and his wife Gwen, who passed away in 2016, were happily married for 54 years. Ron was also preceded in death by his parents Manford and Bernice Goldberg, and sister Sonya "Sunny" Adelman. Ron is survived and will be greatly-missed by daughter Kimberly (Kenneth) Ng, son Michael (Jill) Goldberg, sister Leatrice Cohen, and sister-in-law Terrie (Tom) Jacobi. He was the adoring grandpa of Grace, Catherine and Annie. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.



In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Ron's legacy, the family suggests donations to any small business association and supporting local shoe-repair shops with your business.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store