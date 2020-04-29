Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Ronald "Ron" Schmitt

Ronald "Ron" Schmitt Notice
Ronald "Ron" Schmitt

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Roxanne (nee Paetschow). Loving father of Scott. Cherished son of William (Kathie) and the late Evelyn Bolz (nee Bayuk). Dear brother of David, Thomas, and Doug. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Tom Ozburn for all that he did for Ron.

Private family services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
