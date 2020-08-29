Ronald Schulls



Milwaukee - Ron, 85, passed August 20, 2020 after a six day stay in Compassionate Care at Milw VA Hospital. Previously cared for at home for 15 years by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carol (nee Needles), dear children Catherine and Paul (Kristine) Schulls, further by entire extended Needles and Schulls families, and friends. Proud Navy Korean War Vet, had a long career in sales, and loved all of his canine companions. A private service with military honors will be held at Southern WI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In Ron's words, "I was so lucky to be loved by so many wonderful people."









