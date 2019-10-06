|
|
Ronald Severson
Milwaukee - Reunited with his parents, Chester and Junice, sister Judy (Wilbert) Olson on Thursday, October 3, 2019, age 62. Brother of Robert (Eileen), Ilene, Diane (the late Donald) Hellrung and Bonnie (Rory) Polzin. Further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ron enjoyed the Packer and Brewer games, golf, bowling and singing his favorite Elvis songs.
Services will be held privately. The family would like to thank his many caregivers for their love and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019