Ronald Tessmer
Ronald Tessmer

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully and went on to join his mother and father on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marge (nee Macomber). Loving father of Jeffery Tessmer and Marla Schmidt. Proud grandpa of Jennifer Tessmer and Brittany (Chris Grabowski) Tessmer. Great grandpa of 6. Brother of Dale (Mari), Dennis (Jean) and Stanley (Connie) Tessmer, Karen (Mark) Wilkes and Debbie (Jack) Urmanski. Further survived by other relatives and friends

Ron was a long time member of Bay View-St. Francis Jaycees, a lifetime JCI Senator. Ron was St. Francis Citizen of the Year in 1974 and a Co-Founder of the Miss St. Francis Pageant. Ron was Chairman of the Board of The Bay View Area Redcats Youth Sports Program and a longtime member of Unity Ev. Lutheran Church since 1964. Ron Proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Memorial Visitation THURSDAY, June 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 9-11 AM. Memorial Service at 11AM.

If desired, memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Unity Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
