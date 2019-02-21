|
|
Schwartz, Ronald V. Ronald Valentine Schwartz was born to Victor Sr. and Nellie (nee Puetz) Schwartz on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1911 and was Born to Eternal Life on February 19, 2019 after having celebrated his 108th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Fugina) Schwartz. He is survived by his sister Catherine Schwartz having been prededed in death by his other siblings: Charles (the late Marion), Dorothy, Nellie and Victor (the late Joyce) Schwartz. He is also survived by nieces: Mary (Steve) Madsen, Katie (Bob) VanStedum, Jeannie (Jim) Brehmer, Lori (Dave) Sievers and Beth (Eric) Penfold. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives, in-laws and the many friends he made on his 108 year journey thru life beginning in Troy Center, East Troy and then Milwaukee and finally at Clement Manor with his sister Catherine in Greenfield. Visitation will be Friday, February 22nd., beginning at 10am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am all at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7500 W. Wright St. (corner of N. 76th. St. and W. Wright St.) Wauwatosa. RAASCH-RAETZ 414-445-7404 raaschraetz.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019