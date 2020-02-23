|
|
Ronald W. Brown
Ronald William Brown died peacefully with his family on February 7, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his children Christopher (Julie), Kevin, Todd (Sonja), Tracy (Amy), Johanna, and Jeffrey and co-parent Shannon Hirschmann. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his first four boys, Sharon Brown, sister Patricia Mollick and parents Joseph and Wilhelmina Brown. Ron was born on November 2, 1940 in Dobbs Ferry, NY. He valued education as a graduate from MSOE with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a dedicated employee for many years with Marquette Electronics and General Electric. A father of six, he was loved, respected and admired by his family, friends and co-workers. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Pat's Oak Manor in South Milwaukee. All friends and family welcome to celebrate Ron's life. Memorials can be made in his name to https://meals-on-wheels.com/donate/donate-now/.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020