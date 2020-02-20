Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Klug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Klug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Klug Notice
Ronald W. Klug

Born to Eternal Life February 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Robert (Pat), Donna (Eric) Hungerman, John, Kathy (Charles) Fondrie, Ken (Coley), and Karen (Mark) Goodman. Caring grandfather of Stephanie (Foster), Erin (Jay), Melissa, Carmen, Rory, Arianna, Justin, Brodie, Mourgahn, Oliva, Jackson, and Jameson. Dear great-grandfather of Caleb, Kaia, and Grahman. Brother of Richard (Carol). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th, from 11 AM - 1 PM, at St. John the Evangelist (8500 W. Coldspring Rd). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline