Ronald W. Klug
Born to Eternal Life February 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Robert (Pat), Donna (Eric) Hungerman, John, Kathy (Charles) Fondrie, Ken (Coley), and Karen (Mark) Goodman. Caring grandfather of Stephanie (Foster), Erin (Jay), Melissa, Carmen, Rory, Arianna, Justin, Brodie, Mourgahn, Oliva, Jackson, and Jameson. Dear great-grandfather of Caleb, Kaia, and Grahman. Brother of Richard (Carol). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th, from 11 AM - 1 PM, at St. John the Evangelist (8500 W. Coldspring Rd). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020