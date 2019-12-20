|
Ronald W. Meyers
Sussex - Ronnie passed away peacefully on December 09, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Roseline Meyers, and his two sons, Randy & Jay. He is preceded in death by his other three sons'; Mike, Dennis, and John.
Ronnie was a skilled woodworker, gardener, and machinist. He spent most of his free time gardening in the summer, and in his woodshop throughout the winter. A generous man by nature, he often gifted the spoils of his hard work to his family and friends. His memory will live on in his 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and many others who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 11AM until Celebration of Life at 2PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT - SUSSEX.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019