Rev. Ronald W. P. Albers
Wauwatosa - October 20, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Bagin). Dear father of Becky (Jeff) Bork, Beth (Joe) Hale, Paul (Martha) Albers, Matthew Albers, and Amy (Doug) Burian. Brother of Jerry (Jean), Richard (Esther), Marie Schneider, Mike (Sue) and John (Jane) Albers. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, October 26 at LUTHER MANOR CHAPEL, 4545 N. 92nd St., from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Visitation on Saturday, October 27 at ELM GROVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 945 Terrace Dr., Elm Grove from 9:00 AM, until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. See Harder Funeral Home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019