Ronald W. Skaug
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 2, 2020 at age 81. Loving husband of 62 years to Betty. Beloved father of Joy (Derek) Gallon, Anne (Terry) Geier, and Lynn (Rick) Poenitsch. Grandfather to 7 and great-grandfather to 5. He was a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed. Private graveside services will be held.

A special thanks to Cedar Community Hospice and all the wonderful aides who cared for him.

Memorials directed to Peace United Church of Christ - Kewaskum or Cedar Community are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
