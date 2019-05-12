Services
Ronald W. Wagner Notice
Wagner, Ronald W. May 5, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Diane, loving father of Debra (Brian) Ward, Pamela (Dave) Hoeksema, Julie (Michael) Webster and Jeffrey (Candace) Wagner. Dear grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Brother of Joanne Wagner. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 14 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. See Harder website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
