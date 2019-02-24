|
Widowski, Ronald Age 81, of Mountain, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL. His wife, sister, six children, and son-in-law were at his side. Ronald is survived by Joanne Widowski, wife; Charmaine Marciniak, sister; children Gary (Sheilah) Chubeck, Tony (Lezlie) Widowski, Dan Widowski, Karen (Rick) Ceranski, Sharon Senalik, and Darlene (Neil) Breitenbach; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 26 at Krause Funeral Home, with a Viewing 1-3:30pm, Service 3:30-4pm, followed by a Celebration of Ron's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325, are welcomed .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019