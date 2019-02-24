Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Widowski, Ronald Age 81, of Mountain, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL. His wife, sister, six children, and son-in-law were at his side. Ronald is survived by Joanne Widowski, wife; Charmaine Marciniak, sister; children Gary (Sheilah) Chubeck, Tony (Lezlie) Widowski, Dan Widowski, Karen (Rick) Ceranski, Sharon Senalik, and Darlene (Neil) Breitenbach; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 26 at Krause Funeral Home, with a Viewing 1-3:30pm, Service 3:30-4pm, followed by a Celebration of Ron's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325, are welcomed .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
