Milwaukee - Ronald Wisch born January 1, 1956, died August 26, 2019. Loving father of Sandra, Stephanie, and Jessica; proud grandpa of Brianna, Sarah, Arianna, Annabelle, Savannah, Santana, Danica, Nevaeh, Scotty, and Austin. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Lorraine Wisch (nee Voit); brothers Gary and Mark, and sister Francis. Served in the United States Marine Corps until 1975. Services will be Thursday, September 12 at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W Greenfield Ave, West Milwaukee, 53214. Viewing 4 to 7 pm, services will follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019