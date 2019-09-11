Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wisch

Send Flowers
Ronald Wisch Notice
Ronald Wisch

Milwaukee - Ronald Wisch born January 1, 1956, died August 26, 2019. Loving father of Sandra, Stephanie, and Jessica; proud grandpa of Brianna, Sarah, Arianna, Annabelle, Savannah, Santana, Danica, Nevaeh, Scotty, and Austin. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Lorraine Wisch (nee Voit); brothers Gary and Mark, and sister Francis. Served in the United States Marine Corps until 1975. Services will be Thursday, September 12 at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W Greenfield Ave, West Milwaukee, 53214. Viewing 4 to 7 pm, services will follow.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline