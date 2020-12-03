Roni Lyn



Keeler "Mimi - Sissy"



12/31/1961 - 11/17/2020



Joined her beloved Husband Dempsey in the next life on November 17th 2020. Roni was a pure soul; she always brightens a room on arrival. She was a dedicated Mother and Wife. She was survived by her daughter, Alexandria (Josh) Keller, Grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Alaya as well as Step-Children and Grandchildren. Further survived by her Sisters, Brothers, Nieces, Nephews and many dear family and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store