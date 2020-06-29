Ronnie Johnson
Ronnie Johnson

Racine - Was born to eternal life at the age of 72 on June 27th, 2020. Beloved husband for 22 years to Nancy (Anderson), loving father to Michael (Tina), Aurora (Tom) Johnson, Benjamin (Angela) Blahnik and Alex (Becky) Blahnik. Proud Papa to Bodhi, Aiden, Ethan, Evian, J.J., Natalie, Faith, Tyler and Jamin. Loving brother Donna Coury, Guy (Mary) Johnson and Wayne (Diane) Johnson. Loving brother-in-law to Carolyn (Tom) Hagerty, Clarence (Janet) Anderson, Harold (Sue) Anderson and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Billie Jo, brother Alfred, brother-in-law Jesse Coury and niece Karla Uher. Ronnie graduated from Mesa High School, AZ in 1966 and then enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska from 1966-1970. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Social Work from Arizona State and then worked for Pierce County as a social worker and then for Southern Wisconsin Center until his retirement in 2011. Family would like to thank the Heart Failure Team at St. Luke's Hospital Milw., and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Funeral Service will take place July 6th at 6PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 4PM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
