Ronnie W. Ehlers

Ronnie W. Ehlers Notice
Ehlers, Ronnie W. Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 74. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances, brother Robert, father and mother-in-law Paul and June Henning and his sister-in-law Kathy Kaunert. Loving husband to Karen for 52 years. Son-in-law to Dorothy Henning. Special thanks to Karla, Chris, Zach and Britt Geiger for all their love and support. Further survived by friends and other family. He will be missed by his furry friend Sadie. Ron retired from WE Energies after 40 years and was a member of the South Shore Masonic Lodge #3. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their kindness to Ron. You are all angels. Any memorials in Ron's memory can be made to ZIlber Family Hospice or the . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
