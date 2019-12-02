Resources
Rosa I. (Sifuentes) Balistreri

Rosa I. (Sifuentes) Balistreri Notice
Rosa I. Balistreri (nee Sifuentes)

Age 59, Passed Away Peacefully surrounded by her family Mon. Nov. 30th 2019. Loving wife of John. Proud mother of Jorge, Ricardo (Jody) and Justin. Beloved sister to John (Kathy), Lupe (Trisha) the late brother Henry and Manuel (Patricia). Special niece of Jodi Lynn. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. A Memorial Celebration of Rosa's life will be held at the funeral home Fri Dec. 13th from 5PM until time of services at 7PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, 2019
