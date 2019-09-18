|
|
Rosa Seewald
Cudahy, WI - Born to life July 27, 1938. Found peace September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Adolf and her twin sister Maria. Beloved mother of Robert (Roseann) and David (Ruth). Loving Oma of Samantha (Steven) Choice, Alexander and Ryan. Great-Oma of Theia and Daphne. Dear sister of Phyllis and Martha. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation Thurs. September 19, 2019 at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy, from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Special thanks to Sylvan Crossing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019