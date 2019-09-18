Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave., Cudahy
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Seewald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Seewald


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Seewald Notice
Rosa Seewald

Cudahy, WI - Born to life July 27, 1938. Found peace September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Adolf and her twin sister Maria. Beloved mother of Robert (Roseann) and David (Ruth). Loving Oma of Samantha (Steven) Choice, Alexander and Ryan. Great-Oma of Theia and Daphne. Dear sister of Phyllis and Martha. Survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation Thurs. September 19, 2019 at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy, from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Special thanks to Sylvan Crossing.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline