Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosalia "Rose" Kosinski



Menomonee Falls - (nee Gross) Born to Eternal Life on September 2, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of Tony for 35 years. Loving mother of Rene (Rudy), the late Heidi (Gary), Caroline, Betty (Steen), Helen (Greg), in addition 5 stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.



Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Rd, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store