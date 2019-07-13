Resources
Rosalie F. Radtke

Rosalie F. Radtke Notice
Radtke, Rosalie F. Rosalie F. Radtke, 95 of Stanley, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice. She was born on March 17, 1924 the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Muchenberger) Hilber. Rosalie grew up and lived in the Milwaukee area most of her life. She graduated from South Division High School and later received a degree in Art History from UW-Milwaukee. She married Jack Albert Radtke on February 29, 1944. Rosalie is survived by her children, Carla (Earl) Bossard of Davis, CA, Jack M. (Judy) Radtke of Stanley, Jeffrey (Kelly) Radtke of Milwaukee and Jim (Audrey) Radtke of Shorewood, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, a dearest brother in law Charles Chiconas and a daughter in law, Marti Radtke. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Radtke and two sisters, Dolores "Lolly" and Elfreida "Fritzie." Rosalie was a wonderful mother, wife, artist, and clothing designer and greatly enjoyed choral singing, community work and international travels. She was a mother to many, and beloved and greatly appreciated by those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2019
