Rosalie Fox(nee Mich) Went Home to God and reunited with her beloved husband Richard at the age of 92. Best mom of Debbie (the late Tom) Knaack, Jenny (Jeffrey) Saporito, Rick, Greg (Kim) and Mary (Peter Decker) Fox. Proud grandma of 13. Great-grandma of 15, with one grandbaby on the way. Sister of Judy (Jim) Tansley, the late Carla (the late John) Quiery and the late Richard (Connie) Mich. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Services will be held at a later date.Memorials in Roz's name to St. Mary Parish School in Menomonee Falls would be greatly appreciated.