Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Tarantino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie J. Tarantino


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie J. Tarantino Notice
Rosalie J. Tarantino

Passed peacefully on September 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Dear sister of Phillip "Phoo Phoo" (Gail) Tarantino. Loving aunt of Dawn (Larry) Pistiner, Richard Tarantino, Theresa (Steve) Richards, Gloria (Bob) Kurczewski, and Tony Tarantino. Loved sister-in-law of Janice Johnson. Further survived by Kristi Tarantino, other loved relatives, and friends. Rosalie retired from the Milwaukee County Parks System. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, September 21 starting at 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline