Rosalie J. Tarantino
Passed peacefully on September 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Dear sister of Phillip "Phoo Phoo" (Gail) Tarantino. Loving aunt of Dawn (Larry) Pistiner, Richard Tarantino, Theresa (Steve) Richards, Gloria (Bob) Kurczewski, and Tony Tarantino. Loved sister-in-law of Janice Johnson. Further survived by Kristi Tarantino, other loved relatives, and friends. Rosalie retired from the Milwaukee County Parks System. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, September 21 starting at 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019