Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Gainer, Rosalie L. (Nee Conn) Age 72. Passed away peacefully on August 1st surrounded by loving family. Loving mother of Robin (Amy) Gainer, Terri (Stephen) Castaneda, and Corey Gainer. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Damien, Madison and Connor. Loving partner of Wayne Flancher for many years. Further survived by her four brothers: Larry, Mike, David and Ronnie; nieces, nephews, her best friend Lana Zacharias, other relatives and friends. She worked as a registered nurse at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 20+ years. She loved fishing and was an avid reader. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday August 9th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 5pm to 8pm. She will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew her.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
