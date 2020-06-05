Rosalie Marie Bootz
Wauwatosa - (nee Vespalec) Rosalie Bootz of Milwaukee, formerly of Miramar Beach FL, joined our Lord in heaven on May 28, 2020, after 95 years of robust health and vibrant living. Beloved wife of the late Bob Bootz and mother of sadly departed son, Robert. She leaves behind her children: George (Sandy), Barbara Bootz (Joe O'Hagan), Charles (Lori Jeanne), Heidi Bootz Lindhorst (Jim) and Mary Steele (Keith). Also survived by siblings Vera Gardeski, Peg Michl, and Anthony Vespalec. Grandmother of Gabriel and Christopher Bootz; also Spencer, John & Max Lindhorst. Great grandmother of Alice Bootz.
Rosalie sent all her children to Catholic schools and was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin, FL. Special thanks to the St. Camillus hospice teams who gave her compassionate, professional care; the medical teams at Froedert Hospital; and those at San Camillo Independent Living, where she was able to live an active and faith-driven life.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Rosalie will be announced in the future. Please enter condolences or memories at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (website: https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/detail.aspx?id=13769 .) In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Milwaukee: https://www.ccmke.org/Catholic-Charities/WaysToGive.htm, or to the charity of your choice.
Wauwatosa - (nee Vespalec) Rosalie Bootz of Milwaukee, formerly of Miramar Beach FL, joined our Lord in heaven on May 28, 2020, after 95 years of robust health and vibrant living. Beloved wife of the late Bob Bootz and mother of sadly departed son, Robert. She leaves behind her children: George (Sandy), Barbara Bootz (Joe O'Hagan), Charles (Lori Jeanne), Heidi Bootz Lindhorst (Jim) and Mary Steele (Keith). Also survived by siblings Vera Gardeski, Peg Michl, and Anthony Vespalec. Grandmother of Gabriel and Christopher Bootz; also Spencer, John & Max Lindhorst. Great grandmother of Alice Bootz.
Rosalie sent all her children to Catholic schools and was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin, FL. Special thanks to the St. Camillus hospice teams who gave her compassionate, professional care; the medical teams at Froedert Hospital; and those at San Camillo Independent Living, where she was able to live an active and faith-driven life.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Rosalie will be announced in the future. Please enter condolences or memories at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (website: https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/detail.aspx?id=13769 .) In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Milwaukee: https://www.ccmke.org/Catholic-Charities/WaysToGive.htm, or to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.