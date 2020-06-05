Rosalie Marie Bootz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Marie Bootz

Wauwatosa - (nee Vespalec) Rosalie Bootz of Milwaukee, formerly of Miramar Beach FL, joined our Lord in heaven on May 28, 2020, after 95 years of robust health and vibrant living. Beloved wife of the late Bob Bootz and mother of sadly departed son, Robert. She leaves behind her children: George (Sandy), Barbara Bootz (Joe O'Hagan), Charles (Lori Jeanne), Heidi Bootz Lindhorst (Jim) and Mary Steele (Keith). Also survived by siblings Vera Gardeski, Peg Michl, and Anthony Vespalec. Grandmother of Gabriel and Christopher Bootz; also Spencer, John & Max Lindhorst. Great grandmother of Alice Bootz.

Rosalie sent all her children to Catholic schools and was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin, FL. Special thanks to the St. Camillus hospice teams who gave her compassionate, professional care; the medical teams at Froedert Hospital; and those at San Camillo Independent Living, where she was able to live an active and faith-driven life.

A memorial Mass and celebration of Rosalie will be announced in the future. Please enter condolences or memories at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (website: https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/detail.aspx?id=13769 .) In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities of Milwaukee: https://www.ccmke.org/Catholic-Charities/WaysToGive.htm, or to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved