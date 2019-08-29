|
Wierzba, Rosalie "Rosi" Rosalie "Rosi" H. Wierzba, 70, of Presque Isle and formerly of Racine, passed away August 26, 2019. Born May 18, 1949 in Milwaukee. Preceded by parents, Frank and Leone (nee Marek) Wozniak and brother, Robert Wozniak. Survived by husband, Tom Wierzba; children, Eric (Stacey) Wierzba and Rachel Herlihy (Philip "Sandy" Beazley) and grandchildren, Hayden, Katherine and Devon. Visitation 1:00 - 3:00 PM on August 31, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Boulder Junction, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Rosi Wierzba's name to North Lakeland School 12686 County Road K, Manitowish Waters, WI 54545. www.bolgerfuneral.com .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019