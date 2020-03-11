|
Rosanne A. Zizzo-Smith
Waukesha, WI - Died March 10, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 63. She was born on February 12, 1957, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Dominic and Angelina (nee Mistretta) Zizzo. On May 2, 1987 she married Vincent "Vince" Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she has been a longtime member. She enjoyed drawing, sewing, biking, hiking, reading, cooking and vacations with her family. She was very family orientated and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and dedicated caregiver to her mother and brother. She will be sadly missed by her husband Vince of Waukesha, as well as her children Alex and Sara Smith both of Waukesha. She is further survived by her mother Angelina Zizzo of New Berlin, brothers Louis (Hilda) Zizzo of Dubuque, IA and Thomas Zizzo of Franklin, mother-in-law Charlotte Stanton of New Berlin, brother-in-law Pete Smith, sisters-in-law Colleen Fedenia and Ann Kraemer, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father. Visitation Wed., March 18th from 10:30 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. funeral Mass all at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private family interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for cancer research of the donor's choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020