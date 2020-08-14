1/
Rosanne "Chip" Steuber
Rosanne "Chip" Steuber

Rosanne "Chip" Steuber passed away peacefully Wednesday August 12th 2020 after a battle with cancer at the young age of 58 years old. She survived by her loving family; husband Ned, two sons Andrew and Daniel, daughter in-law Liz, and two grandchildren Natalie(3yr) and Noah(6mo). Along with her two sisters Debbie and Suzie and their respected families. Rosanne was born on September 6th 1961 in Milwaukee, WI. In 1998 she moved to Oconomowoc, WI to raise her family.

Rosanne had the brightest smile and the most cheerful laugh. She loved staying active with Zumba, kayaking, her family's sporting events, and babysitting her grandchildren. Rosanne was currently retired to enjoy spending time with friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21st at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, with a burial to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosanne's life at a visitation at Pagenkopf Funeral Home Thursday, August 20th from 4-7pm, and also at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
