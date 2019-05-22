Consiglio Sr, Rosario "Russ" passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Preceded in eternal life by Mary (Maria) Consiglio (Nee Merulla), whom he married in 1948 (in Philadelphia, PA), and his brother, Anthony Consiglio. Survived by children: Santa Consiglio (Audrey Potter, PhD), Dr. MaryRose Consiglio (Dr. Thomas J. Sherman), Rosario J. Consiglio Jr. Justine Nee Marshall), and Paula Consiglio-Lubenow (Patrick J. Lubenow, Esq.). Loved by grandchildren: Samuel, Joseph and Andrew Consiglio , Andrea Luksik (Nee Lubenow) and John Lubenow. A "full life, well-lived," born in Milwaukee on January 5, 1927 to Rosalia (Rose) (nee Collova) and Joseph Consiglio. Raised by his mother, stepfather Joseph Giallanza and grandparents Dorthea and Antonio Collova (from Sicily). Naval career from 1944-1964, a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and member of Underwater Demolition Team 21 and Seal Team 2 in Little Creek, Virginia. Retired as a USN Chief Petty Officer. Undergraduate and master's degree from UW-Milwaukee. Career in law enforcement as a Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff and Chief of Police in Mt. Pleasant, WI. Investigator for the Habush law firm. In retirement, loved painting, ballroom dancing, watching TV westerns and working as a barber. Member of Greendale American Legion Post 416 and Naval Fleet Reserve. Visitation on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Max A. Sass & Sons Greenfield, WI 53220. Catholic Funeral Mass on Friday May 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. St. John's the Evangelist, 8500 W. Cold Spring Road Greenfield, WI 53228. Burial on Friday at 2 p.m. Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. 21731 Spring St. in Union Grove, WI 53182. Donations can be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.



