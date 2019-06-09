|
|
Corrao, Rosario Nick Rosario Nick Corrao, Haines City, FL (formerly of Waukesha, WI) Nick, age 92, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and music on June 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his children, Nicolette (Ben), Natalie (Kip), Peter (Sharon), Lisa (Jon), Steven (Lori), stepson Glenn (Michelle), grandchildren, Hannah (Preston), Maria, Colin, Shannon, Jake, Ben, great grandson Kanyon, in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was born on May 1, 1927 at home in Milwaukee, WI, the ninth of ten children of Francesco and Rosalia Corrao (nee Mazza) who immigrated from Sicily. Nick served in the U.S. Army, stationed in France, at the end of World War II. He married his first wife, Johanna Constance Masiarchin "Connie", in 1953. They lived and raised their five children in Milwaukee and then the Waukesha area. In 1977 Nick married Linda Hyland (nee Barczak). He retired from Hopson Tire Company in Waukesha in 1989 after working there for 30 years. Nick and Linda lived in Waukesha until 2002 when they relocated to Haines City FL. Nick was a proud, loving and devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather, always ready with a big bear hug! Gifted with a beautiful tenor voice, Nick was a lifelong and passionate singer. He belonged to a barbershop chorus for many years. His signature song "My Way" was a favorite at Karaoke and, we joked, a mantra for his life. Nick was also, among other things, a mechanic, a builder, a salesman, a mentor, and friend to many. His easy going ways and charismatic personality endeared him to those who knew him. At his request, there will be no formal funeral service. There will be a celebration of Nick's life in Waukesha in July and in Haines City, FL in January. Please contact the family at [email protected] for details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019