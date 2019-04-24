|
|
Bertram, Roscoe E. Roscoe E. Bertram, 79, of North Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. After serving in the military he worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 22 years and later Briggs and Stratton Corp. in Milwaukee until his retirement. He is survived by two children, Timothy (Pam) Bertram of Theresa and Monica (Mike) Fitzpatrick of Lamartine; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. The visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Roscoe's name to the . Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019