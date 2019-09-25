|
Rose A. Foren
Milwaukee - (nee Kawalske) Found peace on September 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Now reunited with her husband, Michael who passed away 3 years ago. Rose was born on March 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to William LaMure Kawalske and Marie Anna Unger. Loving mother of Ty (Jodi) Foren and Thea (Tim) Flasch. Adoring grandmother of Brittany, Brianna, Trevor, Drew and Harper. Sister of Marie (Phil) Hollifield. Preceded in death by her brother William J. Kawalske. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, caring friends and neighbors.
Rose enjoyed being a homemaker. She raised a family and was an active PTA member and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was creative and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and making award winning Halloween costumes and clothes for her children.
Rose worked in the banking industry for over 30 years and made many friends at North Shore Bank, Mutual Savings & Loan and the St. Matthias Credit Union. She was instrumental in opening North Shore Bank's first satellite branch inside Wesley Park and Methodist Manor. Rose made each resident feel special with her engaging smile and ability to greet each customer by name. Her patience and encouragement brightened their day.
Rose was an avid reader and maintained a large library of literary pieces including her favorite Agatha Christie mystery novels. Her passion for reading fueled her studies in composition, culminating in Rose becoming a published author.
Rose loved gardening and enjoyed placing cuttings of her "rose" bushes and seasonal flowers throughout her home. Rose maintained an active mind by doing challenging crossword puzzles and Sudoku's throughout her retirement.
Rose and her husband Mike, had a passion for exploring new destinations and cultures. Together, traveling annually to beat one-arm bandits in Las Vegas, Laughlin and Tunica. They cruised Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean and took trips of a lifetime to England and Ireland.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019