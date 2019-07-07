Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
1925 - 2019
Rose Adam Notice
Adam, Rose (Nee Guld) Age 93. Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 and was reunited with her late husband Frank, her daughter Mia and her grandson Daniel Adam. Loving mother of Tony (Dianne) Adam. Beloved grandmother of Michael (Ashley) Adam. Dear sister in law of Elizabeth Guld. She was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10 from 11am-12:45pm. Funeral service at 1pm. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
