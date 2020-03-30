Services
Rose Ann C. Belunas

Rose Ann C. Belunas

Waukesha - Age 91, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Loving mother of Terry (Sue) and Paul (Carolyn). Dear grandmother of Courtney and Ashley. She is further survived by a great-granddaughter ZaRiya and other relatives and friends.

Rose Ann served with the U. S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. She retired from GE after 35 years of service.

Private family services were held with entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Brookdale, Mission Creek and St.Croix Hospice for the loving care and concern shown to Rose Ann.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
