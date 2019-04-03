Services
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
Rose Ann Kendziorski

Rose Ann Kendziorski Notice
Kendziorski, Rose Ann Passed away March 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved daughter of the late Leonard and the late Agnes Kendziorski. Dear sister of Junell and the late Russell. Cousin of Marvin (Jackie) Stevens, Chloe Redlinger, Cheryl (Jim) Lewandowski, Ruth Ann Goertz, Carla Waraksa and Carl (Pat) Kendziorski. Dear Godmother of Scott Redlinger and Brian Martin. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave, New Berlin) on Saturday April 6 starting at 10am with Memorial Mass at 11am. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
