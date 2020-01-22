|
|
Rose Faye Allender
Milwaukee - Born on September 1, 1959 and left for a better place on January 20, 2020. She sends her love to her family and many friends. She is on the trip of a lifetime to be with our mother, Colleen. She will always be our big sister. Love, Robert, Delbert and Ann. Special thanks to the staff at St. Luke's Medical Center for all of their help and support. Per Rose's request no services will be held. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020