Rose G. Brindel
Rose G. Brindel

Born to eternal life Sunday, August 9, 2020. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Bob (Debra). Dear grandma of Christian (Juliette), Tia, Victoria (Lucas) and the late Bryon. Proud great grandma of Adeline, Ezra, Ivy, Rowan and Luna. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH 6924 W. Lisbon Ave; Friday, August 21, 1-2PM. Funeral Mass to follow at 2PM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
