Rose G. Brindel
Born to eternal life Sunday, August 9, 2020. Age 100. Loving wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Bob (Debra). Dear grandma of Christian (Juliette), Tia, Victoria (Lucas) and the late Bryon. Proud great grandma of Adeline, Ezra, Ivy, Rowan and Luna. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH 6924 W. Lisbon Ave; Friday, August 21, 1-2PM. Funeral Mass to follow at 2PM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Luther Manor.