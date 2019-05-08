Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Rose G. Tobolski

Rose G. Tobolski Notice
Tobolski, Rose G. (Nee Kowalewski) Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by family members and prayer. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. (Judy) Tobolski, Margaret Ann (Keith) Walker, Anitamarie R. (Paul) Kopaczewski the late Christabel M Tobolski and Timothy J. Tobolski. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (1023 E. Russell Avenue Milwaukee) on Friday, May 10th starting with a visitation from 9:30-11:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Interment will immediately follow at Wood National Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
