|
|
Tobolski, Rose G. (Nee Kowalewski) Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by family members and prayer. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Jeffrey J. (Judy) Tobolski, Margaret Ann (Keith) Walker, Anitamarie R. (Paul) Kopaczewski the late Christabel M Tobolski and Timothy J. Tobolski. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (1023 E. Russell Avenue Milwaukee) on Friday, May 10th starting with a visitation from 9:30-11:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Interment will immediately follow at Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019